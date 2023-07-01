YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Seventeen years ago a student from Finland interned at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. She decided to come back.

Jessica Emaus was in the middle of obtaining her undergraduate degree. She was studying social work as well as church work and needed a place to complete an internship.

“I looked up places in America to work with homeless people. I thought that would be interesting,” Emaus said. “Something special, something other than the things we do in Finland. And eventually, I found this place.”

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has been serving this community since 1893. Lynn Wyant is The Chief Development officer of the mission and spoke about the group’s purpose.

“We’re here to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ. As we promote accountability for our clients and provide emergency food and shelter,” Wyant said.

When Emaus came to the mission 17 years ago as an intern, she worked with Wyant. She was able to learn life as a resident as well as staff.

“Start with actually staying here for a couple of days and nights. So I got that experience, just living here following the schedule, with meals and everything, devotions.”

Emaus says learning from the residents and staff was a process; however, it helped with her professional development. She now works as a deacon and immigrant worker in Finland.

“The people here, they just find a place in my heart,” Emaus said. “I got kind of attached. I always kept in contact.”

Emaus says she followed the Mission on the journey to its new building, and when she came back, she brought her husband and two children. She says everyone has welcomed her family with open arms.