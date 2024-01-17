YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal inmate who was detained at the private prison in Youngstown was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in federal prison.

Kevin Coles, 41, of Pittsburgh, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Pamela A, Barker following a guilty plea in October to charges of paying bribes to a public official and two counts of possession of contraband in prison.

The sentence will run consecutive to a one-year sentence Coles received in the U.S. Western District of Pennsylvania on a conspiracy to commit mail fraud charge.

Coles was indicted May 17 by a federal grand jury.

The indictment in the case said that between February 2017 and January 2019, Coles was being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Facility on Hubbard Road, which has a contract to house federal inmates. At the time Coles was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, the indictment said.

Coles was charged with arranging for a guard at the prison to be given money in exchange for allowing suboxone and tobacco into the prison.

Court records do not indicate the underlying charge or charges that Coles was being held on while he was in federal custody at that time.