YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against an Austintown man on several sex charges.

Matthew Gingrich, 33, faces two fourth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, five fifth-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of telecommunications harassment, and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of nonconsensual dissemination or private sexual images, according to court records.

The indictment was returned Thursday, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Details on the allegations against Gingrich were not immediately available on Thursday afternoon.