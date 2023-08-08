YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week 27 First News Community Affairs Coordinator Dee Crawford sits down with Youngstown State University Chairman Mike Peterson to get an update on what’s happening at the university.

Right now, enrolment is top of mind and the search for a new president following the retirement of Jim Tressel. Also, the board of trustees is working to navigate changes in higher education at the state and federal levels.

“YSU is in a great position. We’re excited. Exciting times. We had an amazing president for a number of years and have an opportunity now to take it to the next level, and we’re excited about it,” Peterson said.

Peterson said the search for Tressel’s successor is going well. Helen Lafferty has been appointed as the interim president as the search continues.

First of all, let me say Helen, if you know if you know Helen you love Helen. So that’s the easy one. But the search is going great. We hired a national search firm. The board has a committee of folks that are committed to finding the right person to fill in this position, to take us to that next step,” Peterson said.

The YSU Board of Trustees is made up of members who are appointed for a term of nine years.

“It’s interesting, having never been on the board, having been a student here and watching how the board interacts and the role they play. Now, I understand why YSU has grown the way it’s grown, and it has the reputation it does because the board members are folks that are truly committed to Youngstown State University. It’s not a prestigious position where you get to say you’re on the board and that’s it. It’s work,” Peterson said. “There are a lot of conversations and meetings and discussions that go on year-round. There’s a lot of time put into it. And it’s an honor. It’s an honor because we get to pull into this awesome university and see what it’s become and what it’s going to become.

Dee Crawford served for many years as a YSU trustee. During her term, the board received the John W. Nason Award from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges for leadership. It’s a national recognition.

Next time, Dee and Peterson dive deeper into the search for a new president.