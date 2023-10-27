YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 27 First News Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with YSU President Dr. Helen Lafferty.

Dr. Lafferty is the interim president while the board searches for a replacement following Jim Tressel’s retirement.

“I was a global trustee member and then when President Tressel resigned they were looking for an interim, the chair of the board asked me if I would be interested. And I thought to myself interested — it would be an honor beyond words for me,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty is an alumnus of YSU holding both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the university. She grew up on the North Side of Youngstown.

“It’s really been wonderful. My life has been has come full circle for me. I’ve enjoyed it so much,” she said.

Lafferty said she is often asked what her goals are as interim president. She answers with a focus on the people of Youngstown State University.

It’s quite simple. I need to be for the people at Youngstown State University what they need me to be for as long as I am here,” she said.

It's quite simple. I need to be for the people at Youngstown State University what they need me to be for as long as I am here," she said.

"That really captures the essence of how I view this position and what I intended to do while I was here," Lafferty said.

Lafferty said the partnerships created by the university have remained intact and are growing stronger.

“It is heartwarming to see that while our university is contained on Wick Avenue, that’s only where we are geographically. We are really everywhere,” Lafferty said. “I get to see all of those happening. It’s not just something I hear about, it’s something I actually see.”