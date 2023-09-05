YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, our In-Depth segment focuses on a group that’s more than 100 years old. WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford has more on the Youngstown Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Crawford talked with Dee McFarland and Jessica Foster about how they’ve been able to sustain the organization for so long.

“I think it’s just been a group of committed ladies. A good group of strong women. I would accredit it to the fact that the ladies who become members of this organization become friends and it becomes something you want to do. A place you want to go. You want to go see your friends and make a difference with your friends,” McFarland said.

The group is multi-generational, multi-ethnic and includes businesses of all professional levels, but what is a professional woman?

“Well, a professional woman is really any woman, right? You know, there have been a lot of strides for women in the workplace over the last 100-plus years, right? But there’s still opportunities for growth and the need for individual mentorship, education and networking for women,” Foster said.

McFarland discussed the motivation behind the group continuing to get things done.

“We all have a common goal, and that goal is to empower women through mentorship and education. So again, I think it’s part of that friendship that evolves that we all want to go to the monthly meeting. We want to see each other. We want to know what’s happening with the scholarships, and we do have speakers at each meeting, each monthly meeting. We have guest speakers and we have… member speakers. So you have the opportunity to tell your story and to get to know other members, especially newer members, as they join,” she said.

Join Crawford, McFarland and Foster on Wednesday as they discuss an upcoming fundraising event for the organization.