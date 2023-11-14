YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Soon, we’ll be hearing the bells at local shopping centers from the Salvation Army. WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford is going In-Depth with the group this week about the services they provide.

“We’re gearing up now for the holidays, so we’re getting ready for next Wednesday will be our Thanksgiving meal. We’re going to have a nice, hot meal for anyone in the community who wants to come. They can come inside the building or if they wish to take them to go, they can do that as well. We are planning on having a good 600-700 families come to get a meal,” said Major Paul Moore with the Salvation Army.

Moore discussed that even though their numbers are increasing and their costs are increasing given what’s going on in the current economy, the Salvation Army is still blessed.

“We’ve been blessed with COVID. I know, COVID — they weren’t fun days, but we had a lot of generous people during COVID that gave us some good donations. So we still have a little bit in the rainy day funds, if you want to call that. So we’re still being blessed by some of that. So we’re grateful for that and able to meet the need for today, but we never know what tomorrow is going to bring,” he said.

The Salvation Army serves meals three days a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. During those meals, Moore said the number of people has gone up from about 190-200 to about 250-275 people.

“So it depends on, you know, the need, but the need is great… A lot of people are just struggling with the basic human needs, so anything they can get, free lunch, you know, the food pantry, they’re taking advantage of,” Moore said. “Believe it or not, we’ve seen a number of new families every time, even with our pantry. We have a number of new families that have never been there before that are coming for help.”

Join Crawford and Moore on Wednesday as they continue their In-Depth conversation about the Salvation Army.