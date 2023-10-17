YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Community Affairs Coordinator Dee Crawford is talking with Joan Trgovan with Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership. The topic is winter heating bills and services available to help.

The Winter Crisis Program begins Nov. 1. Help is available to those who have had service shut off, whether it’s gas or electricity, but also to those who setting up service for the first time; those transferring service; those getting set up on PIPP for the first time and even those who receive bulk fuel such as coal, wood, oil propane or kerosene.

The federal program is administered by the state.

“In our last season, which goes from 2022 to 2023, we serviced 3,100 customers with the Winter Crisis Program — in that six-month period.

Between March and November, customers are at risk of having their gas and electric shut off, but Trgovac said there are other programs to help out with that, too.

“Well, the winter when the winter crisis program is used, there is no co-pay that they pay. But, some customers do end up having disconnected after the deadline for the winter crisis ends in March. But there are other alternatives sometimes for the gas utilizing medical certifications and the electric program in the summer. The summer crisis program can assist customers with that program to keep the electricity on,” she said.

Dee continues her conversation on Wednesday when she talks with Trgovac about how to make an appointment and what you need to bring with you.