YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This time of the year, community agencies tend to focus on the many unmet needs in our community. Marc Samuels, CEO of Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries, and April Alexander, chief program operator, are very much on the frontlines and see the need every day.

Samuel said one thing that is taking its toll is depression, especially this time of year.

“There’s a lot of depression around the holidays. So, trying to provide more joy, trying to provide hope, providing extra help for families that really need it,” he said.

Heart Reach Ministries has one focus in mind — just meeting the needs. And those needs are changing.

“Over the past few years, and especially now. we are seeing more families. We are seeing an increase in food requests, clothing, diapers, those essentials that families need,” Alexander said. “One of the things that we really see is we’re answering the phones — people just need someone to talk to. And they we always pray with people. So, people are looking for hope and encouragement.”

Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries is holding a community outreach on Dec. 16.

“Unlike years past, because donations are low at this point, everyone is feeling the pinch. So, we’re focusing first on our current Super Kids families — those who call us for family assistance. Tiny Faces Child Care Center that is in our building, so we are taking registrations from those families first,” Alexander.

After Dec. 8, registration will open up to other families that call.

“They might need to be on a waiting list so that we can make sure we have enough gifts for all families. We don’t want to take families and then we don’t have gifts,” Alexander said.

The conversation with Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries continues Wednesday with more on what they need from the local community.