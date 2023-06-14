YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is ranked 45th in the United States for food insecurity. Jeff Magada, founder and executive director of Flying High, Inc., talked about its Grow program and what they’re doing to combat food insecurity in the area.

“Grow Urban Farm was really developed out of an original purpose to create work acclimation services for people who had not had a recent work history,” Magada explained.

Flying High is primarily a workforce development agency and would work with individuals who were recently coming out of incarceration. Magada found that many of these people were coming back to the program after losing their jobs, so he discovered a need for a work acclimation program prior to these individuals starting new jobs.

“Punching a time clock, taking instructions, completing tasks, you know, working well with others — those were all some basic work ethic things that we wanted to impart,” he said. “What we learned is, you could sit people in a classroom and try to teach them, but people learned best by working. You learn to work by working.”

That led to the start of Flying High’s farming program.

“I… thought, let’s start a farm, you know, and let’s grow produce that, you know, can be put out into the food desert… and allow the individuals to get work acclimation skills, get work ethic and be part of a community solution,” Magada said.

The farm is located on the North Side of Youngstown, at Bissell and Kensington avenues. The farm acts as a wholesale distributor for the Mahoning Valley Mobile Market.

The Mahoning Valley Mobile Market, operated by ACTION, goes to different spots each day, offering fresh food options for customers. The Mobile Market’s June schedule can be found on ACTION’s website and updates can be found on ACTION of Mahoning Valley’s Facebook page.

“We try to harness local, you know, growers… like we get… most of our meat from Horst packing, which is a local butcher that we utilize, and we have local jams that are being provided by people who are native to the area and that’s their business,” he said. “Then we have the staples. We have the milk, you know, and the cheeses, and chickens and eggs.”

Individuals in Flying High’s “Working Toward the Future Program” work at the farm, earning money, training and stipends. A portion of the money goes into a “purpose account,” which can only be used to take care of things like fines, housing and moving an individual into self-sufficiency.

“Because that’s really our goal, a productive, self-sufficient, taxpaying individual, so as they progress from the work experience on the farm, then they go to what we call merit-based employment. Merit-based is either part-time employment, where you are now to continue to meet with, you know, your social worker, your case manager, continue along their customized employment plan, making sure that you can handle that before we then recommend you for full-time employment or the other fork in the road. If it’s not direct employment, you will go straight into vocational training,” he said.

Flying High has accelerated training programs in which a person can earn a certification in welding, get an STNA certificate to go into health care or even go on a pathway into a chemical dependency counseling assistant career, Magada said.

Magada said approximately 150 people are in the program now, and the organization has helped more than 800 individuals get employed since 2017.

He said employers have begun opening their eligibility for jobs, making it easier for those with criminal backgrounds to find jobs if they have the right skills.

“What we found is that a certification or credential, one: neutralize a criminal background because then [the] employer, they know you can do the job and you can show up on time. They’re going to give you the chance to do that,” he said. “You just got to put the work in so that they see that there is evidence to your rehabilitation.”