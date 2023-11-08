YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ballet Western Reserve has been teaching people to dance in Youngstown for more than 60 years. The group has a big performance coming up in a few weeks.

This week, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford goes in-depth on Ballet Western Reserve Executive and Artistic Director Danielle Perrotta. She started with the dance company in 2016 as an instructor and soon became director.

“In this new role of artistic and executive director, I just wholeheartedly believe in our mission at Ballet Western Reserve in providing the best dance education to all,” Perrotta said.

There is open enrollment for the ballet for everyone.

“You don’t just have to enroll at the beginning of the fall or spring. You can always give us a call, and we can get you registered for the classes that your child is interested in,” Perrotta said.

Ballet Western Reserve services all of Mahoning County and beyond, not just Youngstown.

“We reach out to Mahoning County, Trumbull County, all over the Mahoning Valley. We have kids from all over who come and participate in our “Nutcracker”. And you do not even have to register for classes to participate in our “Nutcracker.” So, if you just want to be in the show, that’s an option as well,” Perrotta said.

Dee continues her conversation with Perrotta Thursday when they look into the details of how you and your child can get involved with Ballet Western Reserve and how to get tickets.