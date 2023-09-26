YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve been sharing different stories on housing in the Valley for the past several weeks. WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford goes in-depth with one organization looking to help people improve their homes.

Ian Beniston is the executive director of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation. He said there is a lot going on in the organization with housing opportunities.

“We’ve been engaged in some large-scale home repair efforts, particularly with the City of Youngstown’s support. So right now, we’re doing a citywide roof replacement project. We also have our emergency repair program. So, those are resources that can be accessed by low-income homeowners anywhere in the city,” Beniston said.

Some emergency repairs would be for a furnace, plumbing, a leaking roof, broken front porch steps or something that is critical to the function of the house, Beniston explained.

Anyone wanting to take part in the programs can call 330-480-0423. There are eligibility requirements and income guidelines for the program.

“You can call our office and our housing team would definitely be happy to go over those with you,” Beniston said.

Already, they have replaced over 200 roofs in the City of Youngstown.

“It’s quite a large volume. We do have a lot of interest. So, I would just ask people who do call to be patient because it does take us some time to get you through the intake,” Beniston said.

YNDC also provides house counseling. It’s a free service to anyone in Ohio.

“It’s a one-on-one service that helps people primarily prepare for homeownership, but also get ready to improve their housing situation,” Beniston said.

Dee continues the conversation Wednesday with Beniston about other programs that YNDC offers.