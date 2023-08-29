YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN First News Community Affairs Coordinator Dee Crawford is a seven-year cancer survivor. She found out about a group called Rock 4 Reason (R4R), a group whose work impacts many in the Valley who struggle with the disease and terminal illness.

Dynelle Keller and Judy Creque are leaders in the organization.

“What we do is provide financial and therapeutic support through the power of music to people in the Mahoning Valley who are impacted by cancer and terminal illness,” Keller said.

Another service the group provides is therapeutic bags to support people during cancer treatments. Dee was one of them.

“During that time, treatment can be lonely, solitary type of thing and having the comfort of blankets, tea, chapstick, just so many different things,” Keller said.

Snacks are included, too, as well as crossword puzzles and other comfort items.

Getting involved with cancer patients and those who are terminally ill was something that struck close to home for Creque.

“I’m a cancer survivor, five years now for me, I’m cancer-free, but I had a friend who happened to be one of the founding members of Rock4Reason, who reached out to me when they had an event called “Mums and Mimosas”. It was a celebration buffet, and asked me to just come in and spend the morning with my daughter and get to know some of the people who were walking in the same shoes as I was,” Creque said. “So, that’s how I got to know everybody in the organization.”

The next year, Judy was asked to be a guest speaker for “Mums and Mimosas” and after that, she was asked to be on the board of directors.

“So, it’s been a little bit of a journey with me for this organization,” Judy said.

Wednesday on In-Depth, Dee talks with Judy and Dynelle about their upcoming event.