YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – truTV’s Impractical Jokers is coming to Youngstown.

The comedians will perform at the Covelli Centre on April 20, 2024, for their DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour.

Tickets are available for presale on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only with the password: WHEEL.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at ticketmster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $49.75 to $154.75.