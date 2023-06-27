YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is in jail after fighting with EMT workers and spitting on them, according to a police report.

Robert Yambar, 53, faces charges of assault and aggravated menacing out of Struthers for an incident Sunday just after 7 p.m.

Police went to pick up Yambar on the assault warrant through Struthers court. When they arrived at Yambar’s Youngstown home, he was in the midst of an argument with his neighbor. Youngstown police were already on scene.

Struthers police moved to arrest Yambar, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, according to the police report.

Reports said that during Yambar’s arrest, he went limp, yelled incoherently, and officers had to escort him by force to the cruiser.

When at the police department, Yambar refused to exit the vehicle and once inside the booking room, he continued to scream and attempted to slip his handcuffs, but police stopped him, the report stated.

Yambar then insisted he was having a heart attack. While police waited for the fire department to arrive, Yambar called a dispatcher in the room an expletive and said he was going to beat up the officers in the room, according to the report. He then targeted one officer and said, “When I see you outside of work, I’m gonna cave your f****** head in…I’m gonna break your jaw [sic],” the report stated.

Officers then put a surgical mask on Yambar to keep him from spitting on them.

On the way to the hospital, EMS workers stopped the ambulance and asked more officers for assistance after Yambar got combative. He was spitting on EMS personnel, actively fighting with them and trying to remove his handcuffs, the report stated.

Officers were able to subdue Yambar and sedate him, according to the report.

Yambar’s bond was set at $25,000. He was in court for his arraignment Monday and will be back in court for a hearing Wednesday, July 19.