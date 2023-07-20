YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Montreal Moore told a judge today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court he stopped when he hit a man in the middle of a South Side street in September.

But once a neighbor called 911, he said he got nervous and left.

“I panicked,” Moore said.

Moore was sentenced today by Judge Maureen Sweeney to one year in prison on a third-degree felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors recommended he be sentenced to two years.

Moore will get credit for 191 days served in the county jail while awaiting the outcome of his case.

Moore was indicted Jan. 5. He is accused of leaving a Sept. 7 accident where a pedestrian, Jokan Vuckovic of Poland, was struck and killed by a vehicle in the middle of the 300 block of East Indianola Avenue.

Prosecutors said Moore could not face charges for Vuckovic’s death because, since there was no evidence he was drunk or driving recklessly when Vuckovic was hit, because he left the scene.

Additionally, Vuckovic had a history of walking in the street and there was no way to know if he somehow walked in front of the vehicle that hit him with no warning or was not able to be seen.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta asked Judge Sweeney to sentence Moore to two years. Brevetta said Moore has an extensive criminal record and the sentence is appropriate for hitting someone and leaving them to die.

Defense attorney Tom Zena asked for a lesser sentence. Zena said Vuckovic was known to walk in the middle of the street in the dark and that neighbors chided him over that, telling him one day he could be hit and possibly killed.

Zena said Moore stopped and helped a neighbor take Vuckovic off the street but when the neighbor called 911, he panicked and left. When he found out the next day someone died, he contacted Zena, who accompanied him to speak to accident investigators.

Zena admitted that his client erred in leaving the accident scene, but he did not intentionally try and hit someone or try to hide afterwards.

“The only thing he didn’t do right that night was go home,” Zena said.

Moore told the judge it was very dark and he never saw Vuckovic. He said he was very sorry for what happened.

He denied leaving the scene because he was on drugs or was driving drunk. He said he was scared.

“I’ve never been in that kind of predicament before,” Moore said.