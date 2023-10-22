YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The family of a man who died in a downtown shooting last year says they’re frustrated with the outcome of the trial.

Johnny Serrano, 24, entered a plea to reduced charges in the shooting death of 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr. last year. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 11 to 15 years in the case.

Yarnell Green’s mother, Harriet Blair, teared up as she spoke about the trial in the shooting death of her son.

“It’s a painful thing, and I keep praying and asking God for justice. I need justice,” Harriet Blair said.

Green was shot to death just before 2 a.m. Sept. 18, 2023, at the corner of West Federal and Hazel streets after he and Serrano were kicked out of a downtown bar for arguing.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 11 to 15 years in prison, but Green’s family says that’s not enough.

“His mother, she can go see her son. All they have is going out to the graveyard, looking at his picture and talking to him. I don’t have Yarnell no more. His kids don’t have Yarnell, their dad,” Harriet Blaine said.

Prosecutors said in their opening statement Tuesday that Serrano waited for 2 1/2 minutes behind a downtown building for Green and shot him with no warning, while Serrano’s attorney told jurors the shooting was in self-defense.

Yarnell’s 10-year-old daughters said they, too, want a longer sentence for their father’s death. They described him as a hard worker and a loving father who did his best to make them happy.

“I miss how he used to talk to me, and give me hugs, and just care about me because he loved all of us,” said daughter Kendall Green.

“It just doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel real,” said daughter Alecia Anderson. “It feels like I just saw him.”

Yarnell Green’s sister Shayla Blair says their family struggles every day with what was taken from them.

“Yarnell will always be loved. He will always be loved. [Serrano] took his body, but he never took his soul. His soul lives always through us, all the time,” Shayla Blair said.

A date for Serrano’s sentencing has not been set.