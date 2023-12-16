YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were wounded about 6 p.m. Saturday after a car they were riding in was shot at on Interstate 680 South just before the Indianola Avenue/Shirley Road accident.

The victims are being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police said after the car was shot at, it crashed. The southbound lanes were closed down for about 90 minutes as police investigated and cleaned up the scene. Two northbound lanes were also closed during the cleanup.

No other cars were involved in any accidents