YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Press Club was established in 2018 to support journalists and other communication-related professions in the Valley. Since then, the organization has recognized top contributors in its Hall of Fame, hosts a speaker series and has set up a scholarship program.

This week, Huntington Bank awarded two substantial grants to the club in support of its activities. The Edward Barr Foundation has given $10,000 for the club’s speaker series, and the

Frank and Pearl Gelbman Foundation has donated $4,000 for the club’s scholarship

fund.

“Their gifts will allow us to continue our robust scholarship program while creating an

even stronger speaker series. We are strengthened by their generosity,” said Lori A. Factor, club president.

The Barr Foundation was founded in 1973 and supports a broad range of arts, cultural and service organizations in Youngstown.

Some of the speakers in the series have included prominent journalists and authors, a

community activist, various academic experts on journalism and related fields, and a

First Amendment expert.

The club’s scholarship fund makes awards to college juniors and seniors residing in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys who are majoring in journalism or a related field.