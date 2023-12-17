YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of Youngstown State University students received their diplomas Sunday.

Country music songwriter and Valley native Bob DiPiero spoke ahead of the ceremony. DiPiero is also an Honorary Doctor of Music Degree awardee.

Graduating senior Colleen Mary Davis, graduating from the Williamson College of Business Administration, also spoke during the ceremony.

Interim president Dr. Helen Lafferty delivered remarks for the 2023 Fall Commencement ceremony and also acknowledged those in the armed forces and honors students.

The undergraduate ceremony was held at 1 p.m. in Beeghly Center. A graduate ceremony is also scheduled for 5 p.m.

The guest speaker for the graduate ceremony is Cornel Bogdan, “Tangled up in Blues” host and senior account manager at Cumulus Media Youngstown.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.