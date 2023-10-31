YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane agents Tuesday collected five puppies and their mother that were dumped overnight in a vacant South Side lot.

Members of Animal Charity and the Mahoning County Dog Pound found the dogs, all Siberian Huskies, after they received a tip that someone left them in the lot overnight Sunday in the first block of West Delason Avenue.

The puppies are about five days old and appeared to be in good shape, humane agents said. They were also able to capture the mother.

Agents were not able to get the male dog they believed is the father of the puppies. He wandered around the lot while the humane agents were there and barked but never came close enough to be caught.

The agents said they would leave out some humane traps to try and catch the male, who is also a Huskie.