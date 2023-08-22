YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane agents with help from Community Police and Housing Code Enforcement officers seized nine dogs from an abandoned garage on the East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Humane agents with Animal Charity got a tip that several dogs were inside the garage, located at Oak Street and Euclid Avenue.

Agents managed to get inside at about 11:30 a.m. with help from police and housing officers to get the dogs. At least one of the dogs is about to have puppies.

The dogs are being taken to Animal Charity’s clinic to be examined. A spokeswoman did not want to comment on their condition until the examinations have taken place.