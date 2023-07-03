YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As people have fun setting off their backyard or neighborhood fireworks displays, humane agents and others want them to remember how those fireworks may effect their pets.

Experts warn that fireworks — especially loud, noisy ones — and even heavy thunderstorms can frighten domestic dogs and and cats. They may do what they can to get away from the sound.

Mahoning County’s Dog Warden says it’s important to know your pets and to be able to anticipate how they may react.

“They’re going to have behaviors that you may not see in any other situation because it’s fearful, it’s all fear-based,” says Dianne Fry, with the Mahoning County Dog Warden. “You really need to know your dog and anticipate it.”

The dog warden suggests you may want to take your pet to an area of your house where the sound of the exploding fireworks can be minimized. If you can’t be home with your pet, it may be a good idea to keep them safely secured in their crates or kennels.

“The best advice I can give is call your veterinarian. Sometimes a dog has to be sedated, and they can possibly give you some medications for that or give you some suggestions, and call a behaviorist,” Fry said.