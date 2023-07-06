YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Married for 80 years, William and Elizabeth Miller have lived in their Jefferson Street home in Brier Hill since 1949.

The couple made a lot of memories in the home and raised three children there.

But one thing they never had was air conditioning. Until Thursday, at least, thanks to Curtis Flaviani and Neil Spitler, who visited Thursday morning.

The two were told by city firefighters who were at the home earlier in the day for a medical call that the home did not have air and they were worried about William, 100, and Elizabeth, 99, in temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

Spitler and Flaviani, with approval from Housing Code Enforcement head Mike Durkin, decided to surprise the couple with a window air conditioner, which they bought and installed Thursday.

The Millers’ daughter, Debra Lennon, who was in town from Michigan for the couple’s recent 80th wedding anniversary bash, said she was very happy to see the two.

“This is wonderful; this is just such a delight,” she said as the two were working on chipping away decades of paint on a side window downstairs so they could get it open. “This is such a blessing.”

Lennon said her father had retired as a letter carrier from the Post Office, where he began work in 1949. Her mother was a beautician, Lennon said.

Her father was born in Alabama and came to Youngstown when he was just four months old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Lennon said her mother came to Youngstown when she was 12 and is a graduate of The Rayen School. Her father graduated from East, Lennon said.

After Spitler and Flaviani installed the window unit, they told Lennon they would be back later with a second unit for the upstairs.

The Millers were not available to comment.