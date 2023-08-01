YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after three homes were damaged early today by gunfire on a South Side street.

Police were called about 2:15 a.m. to the 900 block of Lanterman Avenue, where they found four 7.62mm shell casings in a driveway shortly after arriving. That is the kind of ammunition typically used in AK-47-type semiautomatic rifles.

At least one of the homes had been struck multiple times by gunfire, reports said. One of the homes damaged was a home that was also damaged last year by gunfire, reports said.