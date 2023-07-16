YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews are on the scene in Youngstown after a car crashed into a utility pole, causing a few power outages in the immediate area.

Youngstown Fire Department is on the scene at a home on West Florida Avenue where a car crashed into a utility pole around 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, roughly 20 homes were experiencing a power outage as a result of the crash just before noon, but as of 12:20 p.m., that number increased to 21-100 possible outages. Power is expected to be restored around 2 p.m.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.