YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley is now accepting applications for its homeownership program, according to a press release.

Applications will remain open through February 16, 2024.

Properties available include a rehabilitated home in Youngstown on Lansdowne Boulevard and two new homes in Salem and Warren.

“We are restarting our homeownership program and are excited to work one-on-one with future homeowners across the Valley,” said Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley Family Services Coordinator, Beth Valerio.

To become a future Habitat homeowner, applicants must meet several requirements including having a housing need and the ability to pay a monthly mortgage. Applicants must also have the willingness to partner with Habitat For Humanity through homeowner education classes and sweat equity hours. The average time in the program is from 12-24 months.

“This isn’t a free home, it is a hand-up,” said Executive Director David Redig. “We are offering an excellent opportunity to own your own home with an affordable mortgage.”

Applications may be either downloaded from HabitatMahoning.org or picked up Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown. Applicants who have further questions or need special accommodations can contact Beth Valerio at (330) 743-7244 Ext. 104.

All details and requirements of Habitat For Humanity of Mahoning Valley homeownership can be found on the agency’s website.