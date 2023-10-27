YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite the warm temperatures of this week, Christmas is on the minds of the residents of Youngstown following the announcement of the annual Christmas tree lighting and parade.

This year’s event will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 1. The evening will kick off at 4 p.m. with the Flea on Phelps at Central Square. The parade begins at 6 p.m., immediately followed by the Christmas tree lighting around 7:15 p.m.

The range of festivities includes pictures with Santa, commemorative mugs and drink specials across town, and of course, shopping the Flea. In addition, OH WOW! will be open and free to the public from 4-6 p.m.

To participate in the parade, register online at Youngstown CityScape’s website.