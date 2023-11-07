YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — From more than 90 nominations, 12 local organizations have been chosen to “light up the Valley all year long” for an annual holiday lights campaign.

The Western Reserve Transit Authority is hosting its fourth annual Holidays Lights Campaign for 2023. Since the campaign started in 2020, 48 nonprofit groups across the Valley have been spotlighted through advertising on TV, social media and WRTA bus signs.

This year’s featured organizations are listed below:

Action Mahoning Valley Mobile Truck AMYA Marie Foundation Dorothy Day House Healthy Hearts & Paws National Alliance for Mental Illness MOAB House Persayus Way Project Senior Support Action Group Angels for Animals Sleep in Heavenly Peace Thrive Mahoning Valley Veterans Outreach

The campaign is sponsored by BOP SOCIAL, First National Bank and WKBN TV 27. Three local leaders selected the top 12 groups from the nominations:

Vince Brancaccio, CEO of Help Network of NEO

Barb Ewing, CEO of Youngstown Business Incubator

Shari Harrell, president of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley

“I don’t think most people realize what a good and giving community we live in,” said Dean Harris, WRTA executive director. “When you travel the county like we do most days, you see the need out there. But you also see how the nonprofits and social agencies in the Valley respond to that need.”

Two of the organizations will have the chance for special marketing campaigns through sponsors. One will receive a $4,000 social media campaign through BOP SOCIAL, the other a $3,000 advertising campaign through WKBN TV 27.

A campaign kickoff event will highlight this year’s selected organizations at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown.