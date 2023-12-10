YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas music filled Stambaugh auditorium Sunday for the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band’s “Holiday Concert of Giving.”

The band, along with the Stambaugh Chorus, raised money for Second Harvest Food Bank. Mike Iberis, with Second Harvest, says it’s something the band has done for years.

So far, they’ve raised over $50,000, which will provide over 300,000 meals.

“Both groups want to just give back to the community, so we chose the Second Harvest Food Bank. We think it’s a great organization to give to,” said Joe Pellegrini, conductor with the concert band.

“Then there are more people who then find out what we do, and they become donors and supporters,” Iberis said. “It’s all about taking care of people that are hungry.”

The band hopes to make this concert a longstanding tradition.