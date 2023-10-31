YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two hit-skip crashes Tuesday about 10 minutes apart sent two elderly drivers to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined for minor injuries.

In the first, a car struck an elderly woman’s car about 12:50 p.m. at Oak Hill Avenue and Essex Street.

The front end of the woman’s car was heavily damaged. She was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth to be examined for minor injuries.

The driver of the other car stopped on the sidewalk on Falls Avenue and the driver ran away.

About 10 minutes later, an elderly man driving west on West Indianola Avenue was sideswiped by a car near Utilis Avenue and drove into a field. The other car drove off.

That driver was also taken by ambulance to be examined at St. Elizabeth.