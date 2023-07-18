YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A staple building in the city of Youngstown is serving a familiar purpose.

What was once Immaculate Conception School is now Youngstown Preparatory Academy.

“It had been empty for five years, and the church heard my mission and found out what I wanted to do and was like, ‘Yea Tim, we’ll sell it to you,’” said Timothy Freeman, co-founder and superintendent of Youngstown Preparatory Academy.

Freeman says the K-5 grade school is going into its third year. He says he and his wife have worked in the education field for decades. For the past 15 years, opening a school was a dream of theirs.

“I traded in my retirement and bought this building from the church. So when I tell you that we are all in on making sure that these kids get to where they need to be,” Freeman said.

Although the school can fit more than 500 kids in it, Freeman says they are capping it at 200 students. This is so they can create a more personal, one-on-one environment for the kids.

“We knew there was gonna be some deficiencies after COVID, and being in front of that computer screen all day. So, we wanted to keep the classrooms small and intimate so that we could zero in on those deficiencies and help bring them up,” he said.

Freeman says they try to keep their classrooms to no more than 15 students. He says each day they set aside 45 minutes of intervention time, where they work one-on-one with students to help them in specific areas.

The building is more than 100 years old and Freeman says when they purchased it many people showed up asking to walk through or take photos, reminiscing on the days when they were once students there.

“There’s a lot of rich history with this building and I’m just happy that myself and Mrs. Freeman can keep it going. I tell my staff all the time that the fact that this building is listening to the laughter and the crying and the little feet of kids again, I know it just feels good to be back established as a school,” he said.

The building also still has lots of its original woodwork and fixtures.

“There’s a lot of things in the building that goes back decades, that are still here that I won’t touch. All of the doors are original, the flooring,” he said.

Youngstown Preparatory Academy is considered a public charter school, so there’s no tuition to attend.

Freeman says they accept kids from all over, as long as they live within half an hour of the school.

To find out more information about registering, call 330-402-1372, go to the school between 9-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday or visit www.ypaeagles.org.