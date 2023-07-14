YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a heavy police presence at the corner of Judson and Hudson avenues in Youngstown.

Youngstown police have responded, along with Liberty, Campbell and YSU. A K-9 is also on the scene. Over a dozen police vehicles can be seen.

A neighbor tells First News she heard about a dozen gunshots.

The intersection of Judson and Hudson is currently blocked off. Police have set up a perimeter around the area.

Reporters at the scene are hearing police over a loudspeaker telling someone to “come out.”

