YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Testimony will continue Wednesday in a hearing for a Youngstown man convicted of rape and who wants a new trial.

Chaz Bunch was tried and convicted for his role in the robbery, kidnapping and gang rape of a YSU student back in 2001 when he was just 16 years old.

Now, Bunch is appealing that conviction, saying the victim identified him only after she saw his picture in a local newspaper.

Defense lawyers called a psychology professor who testified eyewitness identification is often inaccurate and unreliable.

Bunch, who’s now 35, is serving a 49-year sentence in prison. He was originally sentenced to 115 years, but that was reduced by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The case garnered national attention, appearing on the A&E docuseries, “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.”

