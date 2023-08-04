YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bittersweet end to a case that’s been ongoing for more than a year. One that left a 14-year-old dead and three other teens behind bars.

“I don’t have an answer, I don’t know what the answer is to correct this issue that we’re having in our society, but it’s starting younger and younger,” said Judge Anthony Donofrio.

It brought Judge Donofrio no pleasure to have before him in court 18-year-old Anjuan Whitfield and 17-year-old Anthony Wilkins, Jr, both pleading guilty to the shooting death of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart.

Landon’s mother and family sat in the courtroom as the judge accepted the pleas, ultimately sentencing each to 17-22.5 years in prison. His mother later told First News her feelings were conflicted.

“Justice was done, but it wasn’t done like it should have been done. Seventeen to 22.5 years doesn’t fit the crime,” said Landon’s mother LaJena Solomon.

LaJena says there’s nothing Landon could have done that would have justified his life being taken.

“He never was a disrespectful child. He loved his friends, he wanted to be with his friends, but your friends ain’t always your friends,” LaJena said.

During the hearing, both defendants were given a chance to speak. One showed remorse.

“Everybody got a purpose in life, and I know that wasn’t Landon’s purpose. But, I hope y’all can really forgive me deep down in your hearts because I am… I’m genuinely sorry,” Wilkins said.

While the other, not so much.

“What could a 14-year-old kid say or do to deserve such a thing?” Judge Donofrio asked.

“There’s more to it… He ain’t innocent,” Whitfield said.

“He don’t care. To me, he don’t care. It’s no remorse at all,” said Jovonna Solomon, Landon’s sister.

A third defendant was previously convicted and sentenced in juvenile court after testifying against Wilkins and Whitfield. Since he was convicted as a minor, he’ll get the maximum sentence allowed by Ohio law, meaning he’ll get out in four years.

“I just think that the system failed us on that part, mainly,” LaJena said.

No matter what, Landon’s family said his memory will live on.