YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hanukkah begins Thursday night. It’s a Jewish celebration commemorating Judah Maccabee and his small band of fighters’ victory over the Greek-Syrian army.

When they went to rededicate the temple, there was enough oil for one night but it lasted eight.

The first candle on the Menorah will be lit at sundown Thursday, marking the start of Hanukkah. The 8-day Jewish celebration is also known as the Festival of Lights.

“Because of the Hannukkiyah has the lights, and you light one each night,” said Melissa Batema, director of community engagement at the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Bateman says Hanukkah is a minor holiday for the Jewish faith but is probably the most visible to people who aren’t Jewish.

“This year, some Jews may be scared to put the Mennorah, Hanukkiyah in their window. So, it’s just to show that our Judaism is out there, to put it out there try not to be scared and so that we can keep celebrating our Jewish holiday,” Bateman said.

Bateman says antisemitism has risen in the last five years but even more so since October 7 when the Israel-Hamas Ware began.

Bateman encourages Jewish people to embrace their faith and be proud of who they are.

“When you see any act of hate because here at the federation, we are opposed to all forms of hate, whether it’s racism, Islamaphobia, antisemitism, speak out and let’s fight this hate together. Be proud to put your Menorah out there and shine a light in the darkness,” Bateman said.