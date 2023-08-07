YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Greater Youngstown Community Mobilization Coalition hosted a group from Georgia on Monday to talk about Issue One.

The “Black Voters Matter” bus tour stopped at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Monday morning, with those on board discussing why they’re voting “no” on Issue 1.

“It’s been one person, one vote, and now they want to change that where now our votes are not important, or at least, our voters are suppressed,” said Rev. Kenneth Simon, chairman of the Community Mobilization Coalition.

Those who support Issue One argue that it protects the Constitution, and raising the threshold ensures amendments have widespread support.