YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest is happening Thursday in front of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
The group is calling on the hospital to stop using animals in surgery training.
The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and its supporters began their demonstration at 11 a.m.
The group is upset with the hospitals’ affiliation with NEOMED in Rootstown where medical residents cut into live pigs to conduct procedures, and the pigs are killed after the training session.
The group says 80% of surgery residencies in the U.S. do not use animals.
Mercy Health issued a statement in response to the demonstration:
The Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown general surgery residency program fully complies with all laws, regulations, guidelines and ethical standards for the treatment of animals in its medical education program. In addition, our surgical training methods follow strict protocols set by our graduate medical education faculty. These techniques are designed to train our highly skilled surgeons in advanced, complex surgical procedures to prepare them for real-world surgical cases. The animals receive constant care and monitoring to prevent pain and suffering, including using anesthesia.
Our training program is fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and also incorporates laparoscopic and robotic surgical simulators, donated cadavers and partial task trainers.Bon Secours Mercy Health