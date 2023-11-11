YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A community group came together Saturday night to celebrate five years of making a difference together.

Youngstown United as One is a group whose mission is to bring unity to the community. President Darrell Jones helped start the group in 2018 with 10 other people.

The group wants to continue spreading the message of community togetherness.

“Why stop a good thing? It’s a good feeling. It’s coming from the heart,” Jones said. “When it comes from the heart, you want to continue doing it. The need is not going away. It’s still there, and we’re going to still be here fulfilling that need.”

Youngstown Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown handed out multiple certificates of recognition to the members.

“As the mayor, I can’t do this by myself — and groups like this, I need them to help me, reach out into the community and get to the ground roots,” Brown said.

Saturday’s celebration included refreshments, along with entertainment, for over 100 people.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.