YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is set to receive part of a $100,000 grant to support continued education on the Holocaust.

The Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission has awarded $100,000 in grants to support Holocaust and genocide education throughout the state.

While the exact divisions of the award amount have yet to be determined, the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will be a recipient.

The funds will be used to support a Holocaust speaker series and multimedia contest for grades 7-12 in Mahoning County schools.

To learn more about the education program and grant opportunities, visit its website.