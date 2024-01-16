YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting that followed a minor traffic accident on the Madison Avenue Expressway waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday in municipal court.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear a charge of attempted murder against Anthony Gray, 21, who waived his hearing before Judge Carla Baldwin.

Judge Baldwin also reduced Gray’s bond from $250,000 to $150,000.

Gray is charged following a Sept. 5 shooting at Foster and George streets that put a man in St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the victim was driving on the Madison Avenue Expressway at about 8 a.m. when a car Gray was riding in and the victim’s car collided.

The victim followed the other car to try and get insurance information, but when they were stopped, police say Gray got out of the car and fired several shots at the victim, who managed to drive himself to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A passenger in the car, frightened by the gunfire, drove away, leaving Gray at the intersection. Police searched the area that morning and later that day for Gray but could not find him.

The victim managed to get the license plate of the other vehicle involved and gave it to police. They traced it to a home on the East Side, where it was found and towed for evidence.

Gray was not booked into the jail until Jan. 6 after U.S. Marshals found him in Tennessee.