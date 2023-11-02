YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of leading police last week on a chase from the South Side to Liberty waived his preliminary hearing Thursday in municipal court.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear a charge of fleeing and eluding against Thomas Kusic, 23, after he waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Renee DiSalvo.

Judge DiSalvo continued Kusic’s $15,000 bond, which he posted last week after his arraignment.

Kusic is accused of failing to stop for a police officer who tried to pull Kusic over at Market Street and Dewey Avenues for tinted windows on October 25.

Instead of stopping, police said he led them on a chase north on Market Street that was tracked by a helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The chase ended when the car stopped on Country Club Drive in Liberty and Kusic was arrested.

He spent the night in the Mahoning County Jail until his arraignment.