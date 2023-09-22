YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a suspect in a stabbing at a parking lot in Austintown.

Jawwaad Pusey, 37, of Austintown, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two fourth-degree felony counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated assault; and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

Pusey is currently free on $10,000 bond set after his arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown. He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 3 in common pleas court.

Pusey is a suspect in the Aug. 11 stabbing of a man in a parking lot of 5600 Mahoning Ave.

When officers were called to the parking lot for the stabbing Pusey made eye contact with them and then ran away, reports said.

Officers chased him to the 700 block of North Meridan Road, where Pusey stopped his car and surrendered.

Reports said a man who had been stabbed three times in the leg told witnesses it was Pusey who stabbed him. Reports did not say if police found the knife.