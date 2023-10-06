YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Rafael Uceta, 30, faces charges of rape, a first-degree felony; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 17 in common pleas court. He has been in the Mahoning County jail on $100,000 bond since an Aug. 4 arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court.

A warrant was issued by that court Aug. 3 for Uceta’s arrest.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office that began in November after detectives were notified of sexual misconduct against Uceta by the Mahoning County Children Services Board.

The victim in the case was 13 when the conduct started. Uceta is accused of abusing the victim between Aug. 1 and April 30, 2022.