(Editor’s note: The story clarifies that the Mahoning County grand jury declined to indict this defendant.)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday issued a no bill to a man accused of taking three children at gunpoint from a South Side home.

The grand jury declined to indict Anthony Taylor, 32, who was accused of taking the children in July from a home on Wychwood Lane on the East Side.

A woman told police that Taylor had come to her home in the 400 block of Sherwood Avenue earlier in the day, and they argued because he was upset she was dating again. He came into the home without her permission, pulled a gun, and took the children, reports said.

When the children were found, they were in a running car in the driveway, and police pulled them out of the car, reports said.

Police did not say how they were able to find the children.

Taylor had waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 21 in municipal court and charges of kidnapping and aggravated burglary were bound over to the grand jury.

Taylor had been in the county jail on $150,000 bond but he was released Thursday.