YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Get ready for a weekend of theater in Youngstown.

“Grace and Glorie” opens at The Hopewell Theater on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown on Friday night.

The story is centered around Glorie, a Harvard MBA from New York, taking care of a feisty 90-year-old named Grace.

The play stars local theater veterans Molly Galano and Joanna Andrei. It is directed by Matthew Mazuroski.

The show runs the next two Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and there’s one matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

The Hopewell Theater is located at 702 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown. For tickets and information, call (330)746-5455 and visit them online at HopewellTheater.org.