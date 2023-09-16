YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A golf outing took place Saturday to help a child battling a rare disease.

Parto’s Golf Learning Center hosted the fourth annual Michael’s Miracle Golf Fundraiser.

Tom and Tammy Parteleno from Parto’s organized the event, with proceeds going toward medical needs and expenses for their son, Michael, who is battling Batten disease — a rare neurological disease with no cure.

Tammy Parteleno says they’ve received continuous support from the community.

“Every year, they blow us away, truly,” Tammy Parteleno said. “We didn’t know what to expect the first year, and then here we are into the fourth year, and more and more things are happening for him, so there’s more need.”

She says that Michael is appreciative of the support he has received, as well.

Along with golfing, there was also a basket raffle, a 50-50 raffle, raffles for a bike package and golf package, and food and entertainment.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.