YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Green Youngstown is hosting a tire recycling drive next month for residents of Mahoning County.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at The Covelli Centre.

Passenger tires will be accepted with a fee of 50 cents per tire, semi tires are $10, and agricultural tires are $20. Tires with rims will not be accepted. No commercial or business drop-offs will be accepted.

The Green Team reminds residents that it is against Ohio law to transport more than nine tires at once without a license.

The drive is open to residents of Mahoning County only.

For more information, contact Green Youngstown by email at recycle@youngstownohio.gov or by phone at 330-744-7526.