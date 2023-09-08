YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend, Full Spectrum Community Outreach is hosting the grand opening of their new community center.

The event kicked off Friday afternoon and will continue on Saturday.

They have rides, games, food, basket raffles, a yard sale, drag shows and more.

Part of the event is a fundraiser for Full Spectrum.

CEO Tim Bortner says the organization has waited a year for this day to come.

“All of the youth that it’s going to help. All of the adults that have struggled all their life with their sexual orientation or gender identity. Now, they have a place to go — feel safe, feel accepted, have that second home that they may never have had,” Bortner said.

The grand opening will pick back up on Saturday and will run from noon until 9 p.m. at the old Hope House on Earl Avenue in Youngstown.