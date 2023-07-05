YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As lawncare crews work on Wean Park, organizers of Youngstown’s annual Summer Festival of the Arts are getting ready for a weekend of events downtown.

“We have 70 artists this year: Ceramicists, glass, jewelry, painters, leather workers,” said festival organizer Katie Merrill.

New this year: An area dedicated to children.

“It’s a fully packed schedule, and where there’s entertainment on stage, but we also have OH WOW! coming in for three hours on Saturday,” Merrill said.

There will also be music, from the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band Saturday morning under the Market Street bridge, to the annual Wine and Jazz Fest concert featuring several known acts that night at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

“You’re getting — for very little money — one of the best shows that you’re ever going to see in the Youngstown area,” said Jeff Green, producer with the Wine and Jazz Fest.

This is the third year in a row this event has been held entirely at Wean Park underneath the Market Street bridge.

Organizers say it gives them plenty of room to spread out and gives them ideas to grow into the future.

“We are able to kind of play with the layout of it, see what works, what doesn’t work,” Merrill said.

Although tickets are being sold for the Wine and Jazz Fest, Merrill said all the other events are free and open to the public. Parking at the Covelli Centre — as well as nearby streets — will also be free.

According to Merrill, downtown road construction should not effect traffic in and out of the fest area.